JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company takes note of cessation of director (finance) cum CFO
Business Standard

Board of IndoStar Capital Finance approves change in registered office

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 26 December 2022

The Board of IndoStar Capital Finance at its meeting held on 26 December 2022 has approved shift of registered office of the Company from One World Center, 20th Floor, Tower 2A, Jupiter Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Mumbai - 400013 to Unit No. 505, 5th Floor, Wing 2/E, Corporate Avenue, Andheri- Ghatkopar Link Road, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093 with effect from 30 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 20:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU