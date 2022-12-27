Board of IndoStar Capital Finance approves change in registered office

-
At meeting held on 26 December 2022The Board of IndoStar Capital Finance at its meeting held on 26 December 2022 has approved shift of registered office of the Company from One World Center, 20th Floor, Tower 2A, Jupiter Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Mumbai - 400013 to Unit No. 505, 5th Floor, Wing 2/E, Corporate Avenue, Andheri- Ghatkopar Link Road, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093 with effect from 30 December 2022.
