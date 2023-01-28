CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 25.80% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of CMS Info Systems rose 25.80% to Rs 75.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.98% to Rs 488.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 403.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales488.32403.65 21 OPM %27.7426.03 -PBDT135.65103.68 31 PBT103.2381.26 27 NP75.7860.24 26

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:37 IST

