CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 25.80% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 46.80% in the June 2022 quarter
CMS Info Systems allots 1.15 lakh equity shares under ESOP
CMS Info Systems allots 3.74 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Rajiv Kaul continues as Executive Vice Chairman of CMS Info Systems
CMS Info Systems surges after ICRA revises outlook to 'positive'
-
Sales rise 20.98% to Rs 488.32 croreNet profit of CMS Info Systems rose 25.80% to Rs 75.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.98% to Rs 488.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 403.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales488.32403.65 21 OPM %27.7426.03 -PBDT135.65103.68 31 PBT103.2381.26 27 NP75.7860.24 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU