Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 40.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.02% to Rs 33691.00 croreNet profit of Vedanta declined 40.83% to Rs 2464.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4164.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.02% to Rs 33691.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33697.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33691.0033697.00 0 OPM %20.9832.08 -PBDT6211.0010171.00 -39 PBT3491.007897.00 -56 NP2464.004164.00 -41
