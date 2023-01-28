Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 40.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.02% to Rs 33691.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta declined 40.83% to Rs 2464.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4164.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.02% to Rs 33691.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33697.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.33691.0033697.0020.9832.086211.0010171.003491.007897.002464.004164.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)