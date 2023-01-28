Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 145.95% to Rs 3.64 crore

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 57.69% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 145.95% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.641.48 146 OPM %85.1663.51 -PBDT0.650.44 48 PBT0.550.35 57 NP0.410.26 58

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:37 IST

