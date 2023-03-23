JUST IN
Coal India announces change in directorate

Coal India announced that the Ministry of Coal vide its letter dated 22 March 2023 has communicated the entrustment of the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance), CIL to Dr.

B. Veera Reddy, Director (Technical), CIL for a period of (06) six months w.e.f 29 December 2022 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earliest.

Thu, March 23 2023. 12:26 IST

