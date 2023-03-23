Anupam Rasayan signs LoA worth $120 mn with a leading Japanese chemical company

Anupam Rasayan has signed Letter of Intent worth revenue of $120 Mn (Rs 984 crore) for next 6 years with one of the leading Japanese Chemical company to supply new age advance intermediate for life science active ingredient.

This product will be manufactured in the company's existing as well as upcoming multipurpose manufacturing facilities.

