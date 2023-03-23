Nucleus Software wins "Best Implementation in Transaction Banking" Award

Nucleus Software today announced winning the Best Implementation in Transaction Banking Award by IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2022, for an Innovative Transaction Banking solution implementation.

The award recognized the rapid implementation of the Nucleus Software's Supply Chain Financing solution from their Transaction Banking Suite FinnAxia at BRAC Bank designed to support the bank's strategy of venturing into the supply chain financing market to provide seamless solutions for all its end customer offerings.

As a result of the solution's sophisticated end-to-end digital capabilities, BRAC Bank can onboard customers faster and service in 4 minutes and 52 seconds enabling quicker customer activation.

FinnAxia is a completely automated and paperless solution which enables the Banks customers to operate in a hasslefree environment thus creating customer delight and engagement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)