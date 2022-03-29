Coal India Ltd Falls 2.3%

Coal India Ltd has added 14.32% over last one month compared to 16.53% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.53% rise in the SENSEX

Coal India Ltd lost 2.3% today to trade at Rs 186.85. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.54% to quote at 22964.76. The index is up 16.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd decreased 0.86% and NMDC Ltd lost 0.5% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 64.77 % over last one year compared to the 18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coal India Ltd has added 14.32% over last one month compared to 16.53% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.53% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.71 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 203.85 on 06 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 123.45 on 19 Apr 2021.

