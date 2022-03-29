Tata Power, Rustomjee Group tie-up for EV charging infra across MMR

Tata Power on Monday announced that it has collaborated with Rustomjee Group to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Under this collaboration, Tata Power will install charging infrastructure for residents of Rustomjee in Mumbai MMR. 28 EZ charging points will be set up at Rustomjee Groups' residential and commercial projects. EV owners will have the access to a 24x7 charging facility along with maintenance support.

The company said that the EV charging solutions form the infrastructure backbone for a growing EV ecosystem and provide customers access to energy-efficient options. The company through its Tata Power EZ Charge offering has already set up over 100 EV charging points in Mumbai and over 1,300 charging points across the country.

Sandeep Bangia, the head- EV of Tata Power, said, "We are happy to partner with Rustomjee Group and feel our collaboration will hasten the transition to EV adoption in Mumbai. It's a step towards decarbonizing the transportation sector and making EVs more mainstream."

Tata Power has deployed over 1,300 EV charging points across different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform.

Rustomjee Group is a real estate developer. It constructs residential and commercial buildings. Its portfolio includes two township developments in Thane and Virar, as well as large residential developments, office complexes, retail, healthcare and educational institutions spread across Mumbai City in Prabhadevi, Bandra, Khar, Andheri, Kandivali, Borivali and Bhandup.

Tata Power is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 13,171 MW.

On a consolidated basis, Tata Power's net profit soared 73.3% to Rs 551.89 crore on a 43.6% jump in net sales to Rs 10,913.14 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Tata Power fell 0.75% to close at Rs 239.55 on Monday, 28 March 2022.

