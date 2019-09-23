Coal India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 203.35, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.67% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 30.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 203.35, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.62% on the day, quoting at 11682.15. The Sensex is at 39396.43, up 3.63%. Coal India Ltd has risen around 7.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2497.65, up 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 118.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 202.55, up 1.4% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 11.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 19.

