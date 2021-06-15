Coal India, NHPC, Sagar Cements in focus

Coal India reported 1.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,586.78 crore on 5.11% fall in total income to Rs 27,974.12 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
NHPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bihar State Hydro-Electric Power Corporation (BSHPCL) for execution of Dagmara HE Project (130.1 MW) in the State of Bihar by NHPC on ownership basis.
Sagar Cements said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 1 July 2021, to consider a proposal to sub-divide (split) the face value of the equity shares of the company.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.33 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 1,819.58 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income during the quarter increased by 12.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 993.98 crore.
JSW Ispat Special Products said that promoter AION Investments Private II to sell up to 9.94 crore shares, representing 21.18% of the total equity share capital through an offer for sale. The floor price of Rs 27 per share. The OFS opens for non-retail investors today and for retail investors tomorrow.
Satin Creditcare Network reported 189.14% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.82 crore on 0.79% fall in total income to Rs 406.04 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Uttam Sugar Mills reported 20.33% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 27.83 crore on 0.27% fall in total income to Rs 557.05 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU