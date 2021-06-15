Coal India, NHPC, Sagar Cements in focus

Coal India reported 1.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,586.78 crore on 5.11% fall in total income to Rs 27,974.12 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

NHPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bihar State Hydro-Electric Power Corporation (BSHPCL) for execution of Dagmara HE Project (130.1 MW) in the State of Bihar by NHPC on ownership basis.

Sagar Cements said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 1 July 2021, to consider a proposal to sub-divide (split) the face value of the equity shares of the company.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.33 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 1,819.58 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income during the quarter increased by 12.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 993.98 crore.

JSW Ispat Special Products said that promoter AION Investments Private II to sell up to 9.94 crore shares, representing 21.18% of the total equity share capital through an offer for sale. The floor price of Rs 27 per share. The OFS opens for non-retail investors today and for retail investors tomorrow.

Satin Creditcare Network reported 189.14% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.82 crore on 0.79% fall in total income to Rs 406.04 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Uttam Sugar Mills reported 20.33% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 27.83 crore on 0.27% fall in total income to Rs 557.05 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

