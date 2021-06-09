Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, INOX Leisure in focus

-
ALSO READ
Auto stocks, NTPC, Wipro, Britannia Industries in focus
India Has 51 Lakh Light Motor Vehicles Older Than 20 years According Scrapping Policy Details
Sensex, Nifty hit day's high; VIX below 22 mark
Benchmarks snap 2-day losing streak; Nifty reclaims 14,500 mark; HDFC twins jump
IRCTC launches online bus booking service
-
Tata Motors said that a new wholly owned subsidiary named 'TML CV Mobility Solutions Limited' has been incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors. TML CV Mobility Solutions was incorporated to provide end to end services of operating, repair and maintenance including annual maintenance contracts (AMC) and Fleet Management Services (FMS) for the automotive including electric mobility/electric vehicles, electric buses, Fuel Cell buses, all types of commercial vehicles etc.
Adani Enterprises has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely, Mundra Windtech on 7th June, 2021 to carry on business as manufacturers of Wind Turbine Generators and other auxiliaries.
INOX Leisure said announced opening of QIP on June 8. The floor price is Rs 315.25 per equity share. The board will meet on June 11 to determine the QIP issue price.
Religare Enterprises said the board of directors of the company has considered and approved approved raising of funds to the tune of Rs 570 crore by preferential issue.
Welspun Corp said the company has received multiple orders of approximately 164 KMT valuing close to INR 1,725 crore.
Thangamayil Jewellery informed that the Tamilnadu Government has extended the total lockdown till 14 June 2021. Hence all showrooms and offices will remain closed till such date.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU