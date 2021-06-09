Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, INOX Leisure in focus

Tata Motors said that a new wholly owned subsidiary named 'TML CV Mobility Solutions Limited' has been incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors. TML CV Mobility Solutions was incorporated to provide end to end services of operating, repair and maintenance including annual maintenance contracts (AMC) and Fleet Management Services (FMS) for the automotive including electric mobility/electric vehicles, electric buses, Fuel Cell buses, all types of commercial vehicles etc.

Adani Enterprises has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely, Mundra Windtech on 7th June, 2021 to carry on business as manufacturers of Wind Turbine Generators and other auxiliaries.

INOX Leisure said announced opening of QIP on June 8. The floor price is Rs 315.25 per equity share. The board will meet on June 11 to determine the QIP issue price.

Religare Enterprises said the board of directors of the company has considered and approved approved raising of funds to the tune of Rs 570 crore by preferential issue.

Welspun Corp said the company has received multiple orders of approximately 164 KMT valuing close to INR 1,725 crore.

Thangamayil Jewellery informed that the Tamilnadu Government has extended the total lockdown till 14 June 2021. Hence all showrooms and offices will remain closed till such date.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)