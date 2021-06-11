Power Grid, Godrej Properties, Indian Bank in spotlight

Power Grid Corporation of India said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 17 June 2021 to consider declaration of bonus shares.

Godrej Projects Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Godrej Properties has acquired 20% issued and paid-up share capital of Vagishwari Land Developers (VLDPL). Pursuant to the acquisition, VLDPL has become an associate company of Godrej Projects Development and consequently of Godrej Properties.

Yes Bank said the board of directors of the bank considered and approved seeking shareholders' approval for borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency up to an amount of Rs. 10,000 crore by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, Medium Term Note (MTN) etc.

Indian Bank said that the bank has declared the non-performing accounts of Emmsons International, Runit Fabrics and KR Corporation as fraud and reported them to the RBI.

Cosmo Specialty Chemicals, a 100% subsidiary of Cosmo Films, a global leader in packaging films and synthetic paper, forays into the Fast Moving Consumer Goods industry with the launch of Fabritizer, an after-wash laundry sanitizer for germ-free clothing.

GOCL Corporation said that the company along with its wholly-owned subsidiary IDL Explosives bagged orders worth an aggregate amount of Rs 286.63 crore to supply Raydets, Electronic and other Detonators and Cartridge Explosives over a period of two years.

