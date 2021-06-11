Power Grid, Godrej Properties, Indian Bank in spotlight

-
ALSO READ
Power Grid Corporation of India announces appointment of nominee director
POWERGRID Ajmer Phagi Transmission successfully commissions projects
Power Grid declared as successful bidder for two transmission projects in Rajasthan
Nifty below 14,650; NSE VIX hovers above 20 mark
Power Finance Corporation announces transfer of Sikar-II Aligarh Transmission to Power Grid
-
Power Grid Corporation of India said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 17 June 2021 to consider declaration of bonus shares.
Godrej Projects Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Godrej Properties has acquired 20% issued and paid-up share capital of Vagishwari Land Developers (VLDPL). Pursuant to the acquisition, VLDPL has become an associate company of Godrej Projects Development and consequently of Godrej Properties.
Yes Bank said the board of directors of the bank considered and approved seeking shareholders' approval for borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency up to an amount of Rs. 10,000 crore by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, Medium Term Note (MTN) etc.
Indian Bank said that the bank has declared the non-performing accounts of Emmsons International, Runit Fabrics and KR Corporation as fraud and reported them to the RBI.
Cosmo Specialty Chemicals, a 100% subsidiary of Cosmo Films, a global leader in packaging films and synthetic paper, forays into the Fast Moving Consumer Goods industry with the launch of Fabritizer, an after-wash laundry sanitizer for germ-free clothing.
GOCL Corporation said that the company along with its wholly-owned subsidiary IDL Explosives bagged orders worth an aggregate amount of Rs 286.63 crore to supply Raydets, Electronic and other Detonators and Cartridge Explosives over a period of two years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU