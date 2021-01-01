Kansai Nerolac Paints makes equity contribution of Rs 14.33 cr in Bangladesh subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
Kansai Nerolac Paints invests Rs 12 cr in Sri Lankan subsidiary
Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 77.08% in the June 2020 quarter
Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 11.83% in the September 2020 quarter
Escorts Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Kansai Nerolac Q1 PAT tumbles 77% to Rs 33 cr
-
Kansai Nerolac Paints announced that its subsidiary in Bangladesh, Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) has allotted the company 1,65,00,000 equity shares of the face value of BDT 10 per share.
The equity contribution of the Company in the further issue of shares by the Bangladesh subsidiary is BDT 165 million (Rs 14.33 crore). The percentage shareholding by the Company in the said subsidiary remains the same at 55% of the paid-up share capital.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU