Kansai Nerolac Paints makes equity contribution of Rs 14.33 cr in Bangladesh subsidiary

Kansai Nerolac Paints announced that its subsidiary in Bangladesh, Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) has allotted the company 1,65,00,000 equity shares of the face value of BDT 10 per share.

The equity contribution of the Company in the further issue of shares by the Bangladesh subsidiary is BDT 165 million (Rs 14.33 crore). The percentage shareholding by the Company in the said subsidiary remains the same at 55% of the paid-up share capital.

