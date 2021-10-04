Coal India Sept offtake rises 3.6% YoY to 48.3 MT

The state-run coal major's coal production rose by mere 0.4% to 40.7 million tonnes (MT) in September 2021 from 40.5 MT in September 2020.

The company's coal offtake stood at 48.3 MT in September 2021, up by 3.6% compared with 46.7 MT recorded in the same month last year.

On a sequential basis, the production declined 4.4% while offtake rose 0.62% in September 2021 as compared to August 2021.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the PSU coal major's net profit jumped 52% to Rs 3,169.65 crore on 37% increase in sales to Rs 23,293 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Coal India were up 1.91% at Rs 192.20 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)