JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Adani Green Energy completes acquisition of SB Energy India

Avenue Supermarts jumps after Q2 revenue rises 46.6% YoY
Business Standard

Coal India Sept offtake rises 3.6% YoY to 48.3 MT

Capital Market 

The state-run coal major's coal production rose by mere 0.4% to 40.7 million tonnes (MT) in September 2021 from 40.5 MT in September 2020.

The company's coal offtake stood at 48.3 MT in September 2021, up by 3.6% compared with 46.7 MT recorded in the same month last year.

On a sequential basis, the production declined 4.4% while offtake rose 0.62% in September 2021 as compared to August 2021.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the PSU coal major's net profit jumped 52% to Rs 3,169.65 crore on 37% increase in sales to Rs 23,293 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Coal India were up 1.91% at Rs 192.20 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 04 2021. 09:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU