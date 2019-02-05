Government To Raise Additional Rs 36000 Crore This Fiscal

-
The government has decided to raise an additional amount of Rs 36,000 crore through dated securities during the current financial year.
As per the calendar issued previously, the last tranche for borrowing through government bonds was to complete in the week ending March 8, 2019. However, the government has now decided to borrow additional Rs 36,000 crore through two tranches of Rs 18,000 crore each during March 11-15 and March 18-22.
