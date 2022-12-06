JUST IN
Pidilite Industries allots 10,605 equity shares under ESOP

Pidilite Industries has allotted 10,605 equity shares of face value of Re.1/- each in the share capital of the Company for cash at par to the eligible employees of the Company who exercised their stock option under ESOP-2016.

These shares shall rank pari passu, in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company. After allotment of aforesaid equity shares, the share capital of the Company stands increased from 50,82,98,950 to 50,83,09,555.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 10:48 IST

