Wipro grants 74.98 lakh restricted stock units

Wipro has granted 21,05,926 Restricted Stock units under Company's Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2007 and 53,93,056 Restricted Stock units under Company's ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 to its identified employee(s)/ identified employee(s) of its subsidiary companies, aggregating to a total of 74,98,982 Restricted Stock units.

This grant is effective from 01 December 2022.

