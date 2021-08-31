Coforge Ltd in demand

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 5193.05, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 174.62% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 92.33% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5193.05, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17025.1. The Sensex is at 57199.78, up 0.54%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 0.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34109.2, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5217.3, up 1.39% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 174.62% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 92.33% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 102.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)