Hindustan Motors Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd, Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Exxaro Tiles Ltd and Manaksia Steels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 May 2022.

Hindustan Motors Ltd spiked 9.88% to Rs 13.01 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68406 shares in the past one month.

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd surged 8.43% to Rs 267. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41285 shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd soared 7.69% to Rs 33.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15095 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2463 shares in the past one month.

Exxaro Tiles Ltd rose 7.56% to Rs 121. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24354 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26918 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Steels Ltd advanced 5.65% to Rs 39.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76045 shares in the past one month.

