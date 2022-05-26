Praj Inds Q4 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 58 cr

The company's consolidated net profit rose 10.84% to Rs 57.65 crore on 46.18% increase in net sales to Rs 829.01 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax rose 6.64% year-on-year to Rs 78.05 crore in Q4 March 2022.

EBITDA rose 4.1% to Rs 78 crore during the period under review. EBITDA margin stood at 9.41% in Q4 March 2022 lower than 13.21% in Q4 March 2021.

Total expenses rose 52.59% to Rs 750.98 crore. Cost of material consumed rose 48.94% to Rs 503.26 crore while employee benefits expenses rose 5.22% to Rs 58.42 crore.

Order intake during the quarter stood at Rs 1101.50 crore.

For the full year, net profit rose 85.32% to Rs 150.24 crore on 78.84% increase in net sales to Rs 2333.32 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.

The consolidated order backlog as on 31 March 2022 stood at Rs 2,878 crore (FY21 order backlog stood at Rs 1,748 crore).

The board proposed a final dividend of Rs 4.20 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Commenting on the company's performance, Shishir Joshipura, CEO & MD, Praj Industries said: "FY22 posed several challenges n form of continuing pandemic, rising and volatile commodity prices coupled with geopolitical disturbances in Europe. With rising global awareness about energy security, and low carbon intensity energy footprints across economies, low carbon biofuels are finding increasing market traction. This phenomenon of energy transition s well served by our innovative technology solutions and customer centric approach."

Praj Industries is an industrial biotechnology company. Its diverse portfolio comprises of bio-energy solutions, critical process equipment & skids, breweries, zero liquid discharge systems and high purity water systems.

Shares of Praj Industries fell 4.03% to Rs 298.90 on the BSE.

