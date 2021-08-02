Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd down for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1683.2, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.27% in last one year as compared to a 45.77% rally in NIFTY and a 17.6% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1683.2, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 15876.95. The Sensex is at 52934.67, up 0.66%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has lost around 0.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36051.9, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1691, down 0.84% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 43.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

