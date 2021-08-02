Tata Motors Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 297.9, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 163.51% in last one year as compared to a 45.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 40.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 297.9, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 15874.7. The Sensex is at 52931.83, up 0.66%. Tata Motors Ltd has slipped around 13.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10048.5, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 118.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 458.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

