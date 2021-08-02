Tata Power Company Ltd jumps nearly 3%

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 128.8, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 164.21% in last one year as compared to a 45.75% jump in NIFTY and a 27.17% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 128.8, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 15874.7. The Sensex is at 52931.83, up 0.66%. Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 2.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18934.15, up 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 470.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 277.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

