Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 0.53%, up for five straight sessions

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1619.25, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.31% in last one year as compared to a 16.72% gain in NIFTY and a 10.74% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today.

The volume in the stock stood at 1.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1620.5, up 0.59% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 40.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

