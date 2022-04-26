Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Khadim India Ltd, Sreeleathers Ltd and Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 April 2022.
Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 70.6 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3949 shares in the past one month.
GPT Infraprojects Ltd spiked 17.72% to Rs 100.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7906 shares in the past one month.
Khadim India Ltd soared 14.84% to Rs 266.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5345 shares in the past one month.
Sreeleathers Ltd rose 14.27% to Rs 209.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4959 shares in the past one month.
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd gained 14.01% to Rs 109.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29883 shares in the past one month.
