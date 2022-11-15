JUST IN
Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit declines 97.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 72.40 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags declined 97.66% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 72.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales72.4075.52 -4 OPM %5.6211.75 -PBDT2.837.12 -60 PBT0.454.73 -90 NP0.104.27 -98

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:37 IST

