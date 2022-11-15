Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit declines 97.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 72.40 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags declined 97.66% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 72.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.72.4075.525.6211.752.837.120.454.730.104.27

