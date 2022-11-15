National Plastic Industries standalone net profit rises 2.74% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 24.59% to Rs 25.08 croreNet profit of National Plastic Industries rose 2.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.59% to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.0820.13 25 OPM %9.3310.03 -PBDT1.371.37 0 PBT0.750.73 3 NP0.750.73 3
