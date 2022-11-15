National Plastic Industries standalone net profit rises 2.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.59% to Rs 25.08 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Industries rose 2.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.59% to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.25.0820.139.3310.031.371.370.750.730.750.73

