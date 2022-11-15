Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 33.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.20% to Rs 104.07 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries rose 33.57% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.20% to Rs 104.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.104.0797.081.605.2313.009.8812.719.6511.108.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)