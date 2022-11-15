JUST IN
Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 33.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.20% to Rs 104.07 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries rose 33.57% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.20% to Rs 104.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales104.0797.08 7 OPM %1.605.23 -PBDT13.009.88 32 PBT12.719.65 32 NP11.108.31 34

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:37 IST

