JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Patidar Buildcon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit declines 95.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.17% to Rs 554.13 crore

Net profit of Compuage Infocom declined 95.75% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.17% to Rs 554.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 926.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales554.13926.20 -40 OPM %1.171.81 -PBDT1.157.65 -85 PBT0.236.57 -96 NP0.184.24 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 08:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU