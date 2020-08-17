Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit declines 95.75% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.17% to Rs 554.13 croreNet profit of Compuage Infocom declined 95.75% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.17% to Rs 554.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 926.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales554.13926.20 -40 OPM %1.171.81 -PBDT1.157.65 -85 PBT0.236.57 -96 NP0.184.24 -96
