Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit declines 95.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.17% to Rs 554.13 crore

Net profit of Compuage Infocom declined 95.75% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.17% to Rs 554.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 926.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.554.13926.201.171.811.157.650.236.570.184.24

