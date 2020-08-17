IIFL Wealth Management reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1860.23% to Rs 34.50 crore

Net profit of IIFL Wealth Management reported to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 30.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1860.23% to Rs 34.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.34.501.7650.17-1544.8925.70-34.8522.81-37.4616.76-30.26

