Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.20% to Rs 124.96 croreNet loss of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.20% to Rs 124.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 189.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales124.96189.90 -34 OPM %4.5310.04 -PBDT2.0717.74 -88 PBT-1.6813.94 PL NP-1.269.39 PL
