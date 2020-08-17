Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.20% to Rs 124.96 crore

Net loss of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.20% to Rs 124.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 189.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.124.96189.904.5310.042.0717.74-1.6813.94-1.269.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)