KSB consolidated net profit declines 68.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.47% to Rs 218.90 croreNet profit of KSB declined 68.22% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.47% to Rs 218.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 301.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales218.90301.80 -27 OPM %6.2110.64 -PBDT20.2037.30 -46 PBT10.3027.00 -62 NP8.2025.80 -68
