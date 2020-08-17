KSB consolidated net profit declines 68.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.47% to Rs 218.90 crore

Net profit of KSB declined 68.22% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.47% to Rs 218.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 301.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.218.90301.806.2110.6420.2037.3010.3027.008.2025.80

