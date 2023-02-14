Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.33 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.44% to Rs 17.67 croreNet loss of Super Spinning Mills reported to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 35.44% to Rs 17.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.6727.37 -35 OPM %-17.1516.44 -PBDT-3.953.66 PL PBT-4.562.96 PL NP-6.331.11 PL
