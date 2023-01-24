CONCOR reports PAT of Rs 294 cr in Q3 FY23

Container Corporation of India's (CONCOR) consolidated net profit rose 3.4% to Rs 294.20 crore on 3.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,004.46 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Consoliated profit before tax stood at Rs 381.29 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022, registering a growth of 5.3% from Rs 362.14 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared third interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for financial year 2022-23. The record date for the same is 6 February 2023 and the dividend will be paid on or after 13 February 2023. The payment of dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration.

CONCOR operates 59 terminals across the country along with two strategic tie-ups. The company's primary operation is to provide inland transportation of containers from ports using rail wagons. The company also manages cold storage chains and warehouses. The GOI, through the Ministry of Railways, continues to hold a majority stake of 54.8% in the company at the end of December 2022.

Shares of CONCOR slipped 2.48% to Rs 683.60 on the BSE.

