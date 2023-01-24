Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index increasing 39.02 points or 0.44% at 8932.86 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (up 5.05%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 3.31%),Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 3.04%),Dhunseri Ventures Ltd (up 1.98%),Monarch Networth Capital Ltd (up 1.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd (up 1.86%), IIFL Securities Ltd (up 1.72%), South Indian Bank Ltd (up 1.65%), PNB Housing Finance Ltd (up 1.4%), and HDFC Bank Ltd (up 1.39%).

On the other hand, PNB Gilts Ltd (down 3.44%), RBL Bank Ltd (down 2.62%), and TruCap Finance Ltd (down 1.93%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 264.36 or 0.43% at 61206.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.55 points or 0.4% at 18191.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.36 points or 0.22% at 28607.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.54 points or 0.07% at 8945.74.

On BSE,1826 shares were trading in green, 1087 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

