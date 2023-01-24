Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 286.44 points or 0.96% at 30237.73 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 7.65%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 6.05%),Allied Digital Services Ltd (up 5.45%),Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 5.02%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 4.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Onward Technologies Ltd (up 3.92%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 3.01%), Sonata Software Ltd (up 2.93%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 2.88%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (up 2.53%).

On the other hand, Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 3.87%), DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (down 0.78%), and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 0.59%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 264.36 or 0.43% at 61206.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.55 points or 0.4% at 18191.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.36 points or 0.22% at 28607.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.54 points or 0.07% at 8945.74.

On BSE,1826 shares were trading in green, 1087 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

