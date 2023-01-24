NBCC (India) gains after bagging orders worth Rs 309 cr in Dec

-
NBCC (India) rose 2% to Rs 38.30 after the company said it secured total business of Rs 309.10 crore in December 2022.NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).
The company's consolidated net profit rose 34.1% to Rs 95.46 crore on 8.4% rise in net sales to Rs 2,013.08 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
