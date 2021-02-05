CONCOR reports robust Q3 result

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) said its consolidated net profit rose 29.51% to Rs 234.27 crore on 14.39% rise in total income to Rs 1,842.11 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Total tax expense for the quarter rose 17.45% to Rs 98.75 crore as against Rs 84.08 crore paid in Q3 December 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 February 2021. Shares of CONCOR rose 3.03% to settle at Rs 478.45 yesterday.

CONCOR is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The firm is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals.

