ZEEL gains after Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) rose 3.05% to Rs 251.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.4% to Rs 399.9 crore on a 33.2% increase in operating revenue to Rs 2,729.3 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

EBITDA in Q3 December 2020 improved by 26.5% to Rs 715.7 crore from Rs 565.8 crore in Q3 December 2019.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY21 stood at Rs 592 crore, up by 15.8% from Rs 511 crore in Q3 FY20. Provision for taxes increased by 19.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 193.7 crore.

ZEEL's domestic advertising revenue for the quarter grew by 7.5% YoY and 43.6% QoQ. It said that a sharp recovery post H1 reflects the rebound in consumer demand and spending.

The company reported a growth of 18% in subscription revenues, which includes revenue from music business which has been reclassified as subscription revenue in this fiscal. Comparable growth of 9.3% in domestic business driven by both television and ZEE5.

Other Sales & Services revenue increased due to a content syndication deal worth Rs 551.2 crore during the quarter. The syndicated content had an inventory value of Rs 473 crore which was amortized during the quarter.

With respect to international revenue break-up, ZEEL said that advertising revenue was Rs 57.7 crore, subscription revenue was Rs 109.1 crore and other sales & services revenue was Rs 569.5 crore in Q3 FY21.

ZEEL is a media and entertainment company engaged in providing broadcasting services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)