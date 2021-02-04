ZEEL gains after Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Zee Entertainment Q1 PAT plunges 95% to Rs 29 cr
ZEEL Q2 PAT declines 77% to Rs 94 cr
Zee Entertainment to transfer digital publishing business to Rapidcube
Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves restructuring of subsidiaries
Zee Entertainment Enterprises standalone net profit declines 87.45% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) rose 3.05% to Rs 251.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.4% to Rs 399.9 crore on a 33.2% increase in operating revenue to Rs 2,729.3 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
EBITDA in Q3 December 2020 improved by 26.5% to Rs 715.7 crore from Rs 565.8 crore in Q3 December 2019.
Profit before tax in Q3 FY21 stood at Rs 592 crore, up by 15.8% from Rs 511 crore in Q3 FY20. Provision for taxes increased by 19.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 193.7 crore.
ZEEL's domestic advertising revenue for the quarter grew by 7.5% YoY and 43.6% QoQ. It said that a sharp recovery post H1 reflects the rebound in consumer demand and spending.
The company reported a growth of 18% in subscription revenues, which includes revenue from music business which has been reclassified as subscription revenue in this fiscal. Comparable growth of 9.3% in domestic business driven by both television and ZEE5.
Other Sales & Services revenue increased due to a content syndication deal worth Rs 551.2 crore during the quarter. The syndicated content had an inventory value of Rs 473 crore which was amortized during the quarter.
With respect to international revenue break-up, ZEEL said that advertising revenue was Rs 57.7 crore, subscription revenue was Rs 109.1 crore and other sales & services revenue was Rs 569.5 crore in Q3 FY21.
ZEEL is a media and entertainment company engaged in providing broadcasting services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU