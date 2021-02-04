Adani Power gains after Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 289 cr

Adani Power (APL) rose 1.43% to Rs 53.20 after the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 288.74 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 702.36 crore in Q3 FY20.

Revenue from operations increased by 4.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,894.84 crore. EBITDA for Q3 FY21 stood 17% higher at Rs 1,827 crore, as compared to Rs 1,557 crore in Q3 FY20, aided by lower landed cost of imported and e-auction coal, as well as higher volumes.

The company's pre tax loss in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 205.75 crore compared with Rs 648.55 crore in Q3 December 2019.

During Q3 FY21. APL, along with the power plants of its subsidiaries achieved an Average Plant Load Factor ["PLF"] of 75%, and aggregate sales volumes of 19.1 Billion Units ["BU"]. In comparison, during Q3 FY20, APL and its subsidiaries achieved an average PLF of 65% and sales volume of 16.4 BU. Improvement in PLF was due to higher demand for power under both long term PPAs and in the short term and merchant markets. The sales volume for Q3 FY21 includes 1 BU from REGL.

Anil Sardana, managing director, Adani Power, said, "As India's power demand reclaims its growth trajectory, Adani Power, with its modern and efficient portfolio is standing ready to fulfil the need for reliable, cost effective, and efficient base load supply. Even as the execution of our strong growth pipeline progresses as per schedule, we strive to enhance our operating efficiencies on all parameters, in order to realize maximum value of our operating assets."

Adani Power (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 12.410 MW spread across six power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

