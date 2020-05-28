Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Benefits 9.67 Crore Farmers During Lockdown

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY) about 4.57 Lakh MT of pulses have been dispatched to the States/UTs. Out of this, 1.78 Lakh MT pulses have been distributed to 1340.61 Lakh beneficiaries in the States/UTs.

A total of 7.33 Lakh MT Gram (Chana) has been procured from 9 States namely Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Total of 5.91 Lakh MT Mustard has been procured from 5 States namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana. A total of 2.41 Lakh MT Toor has been procured from 8 States namely Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha.

In Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2020-21, a total of 359.10 Lakh MT wheat is arrived in FCI out of which 347.54 Lakh MT is purchased.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme during the lockdown period from 24.3.2020 till date, 9.67 crore farmers have been benefitted and an amount of Rs. 19,350.84 crore has been released so far.

