JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 8.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Confidence Futuristic Energetech approves Stock Split

Capital Market 

In the ratio of 1:2

The Board of Confidence Futuristic Energetech in the meeting held on 20 October 2022 has considered and approved the Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:2 and hence the Face value of the Shares will be sub-divided from Rs. 10 each to Rs. 5 Each after the approval of shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 16:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU