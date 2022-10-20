Confidence Futuristic Energetech approves Stock Split

-
In the ratio of 1:2The Board of Confidence Futuristic Energetech in the meeting held on 20 October 2022 has considered and approved the Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:2 and hence the Face value of the Shares will be sub-divided from Rs. 10 each to Rs. 5 Each after the approval of shareholders.
