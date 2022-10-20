JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Volumes spurt at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter
Business Standard

Lupin signs agreement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Capital Market 

Lupin Inc., USA, wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin Ltd has signed Definitive Agreement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA for acquiring Brovana and Xopenex HFA, respiratory brands for a total purchase price of 75 Million USD.

The acquisition is expected to be completed 2-3 weeks post signing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 11:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU