Lupin signs agreement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lupin Inc., USA, wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin Ltd has signed Definitive Agreement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA for acquiring Brovana and Xopenex HFA, respiratory brands for a total purchase price of 75 Million USD.

The acquisition is expected to be completed 2-3 weeks post signing.

