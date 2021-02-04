TCS ranks among Top 3 Finance and Accounting Service Providers

By HFS Research

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked among the top three providers in the HFS Top 10 for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services.

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of Finance & Accounting services spanning procure-to-pay, order-tocash and record-to-report across consulting, technology and operations. Backed by TCS CogniX for Finance, strong experience in business operations, deep domain expertise, industry knowledge, world-class frameworks and a global delivery footprint, TCS has helped more than 150 leading enterprises reimagine their finance operations.

TCS CogniX for Finance is an AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite that is powered by its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDMTM). CogniX for Finance integrates and orchestrates multiple digital technologies such as AI/ML, advanced analytics, intelligent automation and platform solutions to deliver future-ready and intelligent finance operations. It contextualizes solutions to industries, harnessing knowhow from a vast expanse of customer operations to realize a Configurable Enterprise. Its modular and scalable solutions with pre-built accelerators and frameworks help global CFOs accelerate their transformation journeys. It has delivered improved working capital, optimized cash flow, improved user experience, and enhanced controllership for leading enterprises across the globe.

Digital finance solutions include intelligent insights powered by TCS' cognitive automation software ignio, cloud-based P2P platforms, intelligent visualization and persona-based dashboards, AI-based chatbots, OCR/ICR solutions, mobility-based workplace solutions, and advanced analytics solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)