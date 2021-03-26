Confidence Petroleum spurts after signing agreement with GAIL Gas

-
Confidence Petroleum India jumped 6.14% to Rs 43.20 after the company signed an agreement with GAIL Gas for setting up 100 CNG stations in Bengaluru.Confidence Petroleum on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement with GAIL Gas for setting up 100 CNG stations on built & operate basis in Bengaluru city in next three years.
The setting up of 100 CNG stations will significantly improve the accessibility of CNG auto fuel for automobile users' viz. cars, autorickshaws, buses and heavy vehicles of Bengaluru.
Confidence Petroleum India is an India-based manufacturer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for domestic, as well as commercial use. The company reported 10.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.99 crore on a 0.9% increase in net sales to Rs 258.47 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
