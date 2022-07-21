Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi appears before ED in National Herald case

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday (21 July 2022) appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi in the National Herald case.

She was accompanied by her daughter and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The ED had earlier accepted Sonia Gandhi's written request seeking deferment of summons after she tested positive for Covid.

Earlier, the ED had questioned Rahul Gandhi for over 50 hours in five days at the agency's headquarters in Delhi.

Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act in this case.

The Income Tax department, which had been investigating the National Herald case since 2016, had filed a charge sheet alleging financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders of Young Indian with each having a 38% stake in the company.

The Gandhis are being probed as the ED registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a Delhi trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian, based on a private criminal complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

The National Herald matter came to the fore when former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy filed a case in the Delhi High Court accusing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of land grabbing and misappropriating funds worth thousands of crores of Rupees.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)