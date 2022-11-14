JUST IN
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.79% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net Loss of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings reported to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 55.79% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.914.32 -56 OPM %-123.56-167.36 -PBDT-2.09-7.12 71 PBT-2.09-7.13 71 NP-2.54-7.43 66

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:49 IST

