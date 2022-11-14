Consolidated Finvest & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.79% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net Loss of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings reported to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 55.79% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.914.32-123.56-167.36-2.09-7.12-2.09-7.13-2.54-7.43

