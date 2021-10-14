Hero MotoCorp announces retail finance schemes for customers

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday introduced a range of new retail finance schemes for customers ahead of the upcoming festive season.The company announced financial products such as No-Hypothecation, No cost EMIs, and Cash EMI (loan without a bank account). This will ensure that customers can bring home their preferred Hero MotoCorp product hassle-free, the company said in a statement
Along with Hero FinCorp, the two wheeler marker also introduced segment first schemes such as Kisan EMI and Balloon EMI. These schemes provide tailor-made solutions for farm-income-based customers as well as customers with seasonal incomes.
Additionally, Hero MotoCorp said it has introduced attractive schemes such as Aadhaar based funding, low down payment starting from Rs 6,999, low interest rate of 5.55% and long tenure loans of up to 48 months. The customers can also avail instant monetary benefits by using credit and debit cards of select banks like SBI and ICICI Bank.
Through easy options and customized schemes, Hero MotoCorp said it is ensuring that almost all customer segments in the country have access to convenient finance and purchasing power.
Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. The two-wheeler major reported a 343.90% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 256.46 crore on 85.3% rise in net sales to Rs 5,502.80 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 0.35% to Rs 2,925.90 on Wednesday
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU