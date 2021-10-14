Hero MotoCorp announces retail finance schemes for customers

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday introduced a range of new retail finance schemes for customers ahead of the upcoming festive season.

The company announced financial products such as No-Hypothecation, No cost EMIs, and Cash EMI (loan without a bank account). This will ensure that customers can bring home their preferred Hero MotoCorp product hassle-free, the company said in a statement

Along with Hero FinCorp, the two wheeler marker also introduced segment first schemes such as Kisan EMI and Balloon EMI. These schemes provide tailor-made solutions for farm-income-based customers as well as customers with seasonal incomes.

Additionally, Hero MotoCorp said it has introduced attractive schemes such as Aadhaar based funding, low down payment starting from Rs 6,999, low interest rate of 5.55% and long tenure loans of up to 48 months. The customers can also avail instant monetary benefits by using credit and debit cards of select banks like SBI and ICICI Bank.

Through easy options and customized schemes, Hero MotoCorp said it is ensuring that almost all customer segments in the country have access to convenient finance and purchasing power.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. The two-wheeler major reported a 343.90% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 256.46 crore on 85.3% rise in net sales to Rs 5,502.80 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 0.35% to Rs 2,925.90 on Wednesday

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)