Hero MotoCorp rises on launching Hero Hunk 150R motorcycle in Bangladesh

Hero MotoCorp rose 1.01% to Rs 2,701 after the two-wheeler major said it launched its latest motorcycle, Hero Hunk 150R, in Bangladesh.

The Hunk 150R offers single-channel ABS and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock rear suspension for superior and safe handling. The Hunk 150R is available at an inaugural price of BDT 1,64,490 (double disc) and BDT 1,74,490 (double disc with single channel ABS), across Bangladesh at authorized dealer touch-points.

Hero MotoCorp forayed into Bangladesh in April 2014 through a joint venture with Nitol Niloy Group. The company has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Jessore with an installed capacity of 1,50,000 motorcycles and scooters per annum.

Hero MotoCorp products are sold across the country through Niloy Motors, the exclusive distributor of Hero MotoCorp products in Bangladesh, which has a network of more than 500 customer touch-points across the country. Hero MotoCorp was the first manufacturer in the country to offer five years warranty on its products. The company's current product portfolio in Bangladesh includes eight motorcycles and two scooters.

The two-wheeler major reported a 343.90% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 256.46 crore on 85.3% rise in net sales to Rs 5,502.80 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.

